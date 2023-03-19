LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

