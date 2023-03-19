LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $26.66.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
