LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2023

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.25. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 159 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.

Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

