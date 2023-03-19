LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.25. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 159 shares.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $8.70 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57.
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
