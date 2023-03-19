London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LDNXF opened at $90.86 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
