L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $377.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. Citigroup upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. AlphaValue upgraded L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

Shares of LRLCY opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

