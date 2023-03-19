Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $954.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 5.05. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.