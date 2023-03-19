MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.70. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, March 13th.
MarketWise Trading Down 6.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
