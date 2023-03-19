MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.70. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Trading Down 6.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.