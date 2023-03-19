Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

