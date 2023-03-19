Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 113 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 80,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Further Reading

