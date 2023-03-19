Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 15,475 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.87.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

