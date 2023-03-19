Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 35,751 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 1,671.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,751 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

BATS:PREF opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $98.13 and a 1-year high of $101.54.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.