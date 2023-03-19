Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $201.05 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.