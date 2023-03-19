Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,667,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,099,000 after buying an additional 219,582 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 305,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after purchasing an additional 158,920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 170,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period.

EWX opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $58.36.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

