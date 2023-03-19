Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $183.77 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.