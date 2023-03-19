Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 499 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.63. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

