Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 571 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $120.87 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock worth $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.