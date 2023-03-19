Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:ADX opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

