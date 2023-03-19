Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMT stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

