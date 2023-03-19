Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $392,000.

SMB stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

