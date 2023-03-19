Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

