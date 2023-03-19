Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $62.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

