Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $3,903,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WSM opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

