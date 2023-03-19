Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

