Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $305,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 84,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 125,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $811,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,268,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $233.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.