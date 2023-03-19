Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $412,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

