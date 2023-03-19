Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 8,209.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Lindsay by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Lindsay by 24.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

