Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.82.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

