Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $558,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.15 and a 200-day moving average of $215.21. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $256.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.