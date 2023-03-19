Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $697,000 Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,699.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 302,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 264.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $58.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

