Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,550 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 175,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Shares of MANH opened at $143.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.