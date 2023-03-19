Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after buying an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 101.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 246,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

GNMA opened at $44.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $48.14.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

