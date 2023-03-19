Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8,027.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

