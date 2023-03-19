Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 140 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $99.26 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.