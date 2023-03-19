Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.063 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

