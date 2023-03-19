Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $78.99 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.