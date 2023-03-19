Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,148 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 193.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,854,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,277 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 211.8% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 174.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 861,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 547,619 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 206.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

