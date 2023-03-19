Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 16 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at $586,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Markel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,191.46 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,346.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

