Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 177 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 10.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $21,208,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth $470,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 844,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

