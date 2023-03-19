Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 4,167 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $126,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $610,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LKQ in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.04 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.