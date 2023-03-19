Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 527 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,774,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,171,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after buying an additional 147,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 214,972 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 288,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

