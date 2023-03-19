Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 527 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,549,000 after purchasing an additional 506,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $43.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

