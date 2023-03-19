Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $801,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 172,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

