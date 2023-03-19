Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVY opened at $112.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

