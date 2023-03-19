Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $46.35 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $48.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

