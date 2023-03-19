Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,802,000 after buying an additional 187,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 247,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POR opened at $48.12 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

