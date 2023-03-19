Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 83.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.44. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

