McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 294.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $339.35 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $292.40 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.41. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

