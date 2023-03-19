Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $949.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. Analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Merus by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Merus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Merus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.