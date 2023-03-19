MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,295 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

