MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 75,412 shares.The stock last traded at $76.92 and had previously closed at $77.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $80,437.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 133,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $4,452,000. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

