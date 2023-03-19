Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,191 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.31 and a 200-day moving average of $245.43.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.05.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

